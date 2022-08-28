5-car crash shuts down portion of Jefferson Ave. in Newport News, police say man may not survive

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A multi-vehicle crash sent two people to the hospital and shut down a portion of Jefferson Avenue early Sunday morning.

Police say the received the call for the five-car crash on Habersham Drive shortly after midnight. The street is part of the loop in front of Sam's Club near the Newport News/Williamsburg Airport.

According to police, one of the vehicles struck a tree and a 26-year-old man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. A juvenile was also taken to the hospital, but police say they are expected to be okay.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.