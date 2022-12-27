5 displaced after Chesapeake house fire, several pets did not survive: Official

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The Chesapeake Fire Department responded to a fire that displaced two adults, three children and several pets.

Firefighters say they received the call at 3:08 p.m., in the 2600 block of Meadows Landing Road in the Western Branch section of the city.

A passing neighbor reported the fire as the occupants were not home at the time.

TRENDING: After 2 possible domestic violence deaths in Hampton Roads, incidents expected to increase

Firefighters from Chesapeake Engine 11 arrived on scene six minutes later and reported visible fire from the front of the end townhouse unit.

Chesapeake crews along with mutual aid crews from Suffolk and Portsmouth deployed multiple hoselines and quickly extinguished the fire, according to a release from the CFD.

While extinguishing the fire, crews were advised that there were several pets inside the residence.

Firefighters were able to rescue majority of the pets, but there were a few deceased.

There was significant fire and smoke damage to the residence, and the family will not be able to stay in the home at this time.

The residents are making there own arrangements and do not need Red Cross.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.