After 2 possible domestic violence deaths in Hampton Roads, incidents expected to increase

NORFOLK, Va. - The holiday season is a joyous time for many. But for victims of domestic violence, this time of year isn't full of Christmas cheer.

With the holiday season comes a heartbreaking statistic.

Here in Hampton Roads, just days apart from each other, there has been two deaths with possible links to domestic violence, the most recent on Christmas day.

We spoke with a domestic violence awareness advocate who says calls are only going to increase from here.

"It's supposed to be one of the most joyous times for people, especially families, and quite frankly, people are in survival mode in this time of the year," said Michelle Ellis Young, CEO, YWCA South Hampton Roads.

Young, is a domestic violence awareness advocate who see's firsthand the impact of these situations, and she says sadly the numbers will only climb this time of year.

"Domestic violence and intimate partner violence, typically, on average, we see about a 10% increase in calls," said Young.

At a time where families are supposed to be connected with one another, on Christmas Day, police responded to Twin Lakes Circle in Hampton in reference to a welfare check, yet when they got there a woman was found dead.

On Thursday, Portsmouth police saw much chaos when 45-year-old Deshawn Jones was shot by officers after police say he stabbed his own mother.

"When I think about the escalation of violence particularly these incidents, we saw in our hometown on this weekend, on a day of joy you can't help but to think, what is going on that leads up to a situation like that escalating" said Young.

Around this time, Young says certain factors can trigger some people, increasing the chances of fights, violence, and abuse.

"You’re probably already in a stressed situation or stressed relationship and then we add complexities on top of that. The financial strings of the holiday, but then when we're congregated together, we add alcohol to that, and alcohol has a tendency to cause individuals to do things that they perhaps would not otherwise do," said Young.

Police haven’t released a motive in either case, other than saying its possibly related to domestic violence.

"In terms of those of us who are family and friends or neighbors to someone who may be in a domestic situation is to offer some forms of support," said Young.

For domestic violence incidents, Young warns people to offer help by calling 9-1-1 or organizations, if they're aware of acts of violence, but don't step in.

"We don't want lives to be jeopardized in a situation that we can hopefully see deescalated so that all can get to safety, and the perpetrator quite frankly can get the assistance that he or she needs," said Young.

The YWCA support line runs 24 hours a day. You can call 757-251-0144 if you're in need of help, and if you have any information that will assist police in the deadly Hampton shooting, you're encouraged to call the crime line at 1-888 lock-you-up