5 displaced, one pet dead following two story duplex fire

SUFFOLK, Va. - Three adults and two children have been displaced following a two-story residential duplex fire.

The Suffolk Fire department responded to the fire around 2:00 a.m. in the 6200 block of Oakglen Drive.

When crews arrived they found smoke coming from both structures. All residents were able to evacuate safely, but family pets were still inside. SFD was able to rescue one of the family's two pets.

According to the release, firefighters conducted a transitional fire attack on the garage of the home as crew members searched the duplex. The initial fire in the first duplex was so large it began to spread to the exposed duplex through the attic.

No injuries have been reported from this fire.

The cause of this fire is still under investigation.