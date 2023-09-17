5 houses impacted by large fire in East Ocean View: Norfolk Fire-Rescue

NORFOLK, Va. — Five houses were impacted by a two-alarm fire in East Ocean View in Norfolk Sunday afternoon, Norfolk Fire-Rescue officials told News 3.

The fire was reported just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday, according to fire crews.

Five houses impacted by East Ocean View house fire

Firefighters found a single-family home fully engulfed in flames on 15th Bay Street that quickly burned to the ground.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Fire-Rescue told News 3 Sunday four additional houses sustained damage.

No injuries were reported related to this fire.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.