5 job fairs across 5 months: Rivers Casino Portsmouth hosts multiple job fairs throughout Hampton Roads

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Rivers Casino Portsmouth will be hosting five job fairs throughout Hampton Roads for the five months until September 2022.

“We’re thrilled to kick off our job fair series in the City of Portsmouth and offer local job seekers an opportunity to grow with our winning team,” said Roy Corby, the general manager of Rivers Casino Portsmouth.

The first fair, focused on Table Games and Dealer School, will be held Thursday, May 12, 2022, on the Portsmouth Campus of Tidewater Community College with the first session being from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the second from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

More than two dozen representatives from Rush Street Gaming, including Corby, will be on-site to meet, greet and answer questions about careers in tables games. Resumes and applications will be accepted at the fair.

“We’ve developed a very thoughtful approach to filling opportunities, especially those that require training; and we’re moving quickly to ensure new team members are ready to serve our guests on day-one.”

The new casino complex is slated to bring in 1,300 new permanent jobs and approximately 1,400 construction jobs to the area.

The second fair, focused on hospitality, will be held June 22, 2022, on the Portsmouth Campus of Tidewater Community College with the first session being from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the second from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Those interested in positions such as food servers, bartenders, and cook should attend.

“We are happy to see the progress unfolding at the Rivers Casino Portsmouth site and look forward to the vast employment opportunities this project will offer to residents in our city,” said Pamela Croom, Business Development Manager, Workforce Development, Portsmouth Economic Development.

The last three fairs will not have a specific focus and will be for all career paths.

The third will be held July 23, 2022, with the specific location and time yet to be announced. It has been stated that it will be in Norfolk.

The fourth fair will be August 20, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Sportsplex in Portsmouth

The final job fair will be held September 28, 2022, with the specific location and time yet to be announced. It has been stated that it will be in Virginia Beach.

“We love to see ‘dirt flying in Portsmouth’ as it signals economic growth and job creation,” said Croom.

For more information on the upcoming job fairs, visit www.riverscasinoportsmouth.com .