56-year-old man shot in Hampton, police search for suspects

Posted at 10:24 AM, Sep 02, 2022
HAMPTON. Va. - Hampton Police is investigating an early morning shooting that left a man injured on Friday.

Authorities received a call with reports of a shooting that happened in the 1st block of West County Street at approximately 1:39 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a 56–year-old Hampton man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital by the Division of Hampton Fire and Rescue.

The investigation is ongoing, and police is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying any suspects involved.

You can contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

