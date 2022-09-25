6 forced out after fire at Suffolk home

SUFFOLK, Va. - Four adults and two children were forced out of their home following a residential structure fire in Suffolk.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue responded to the home on Petersen Way around 1:00 p.m. That is near Van Zandt Parkway.

Crews arrived around 1:16 p.m. and found a massive amount of fire and smoke coming from a two-story home. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in 50 minutes.

Everyone living at the home was able to evacuate safely when firefighters and medics arrived. Firefighters were able to rescue a family animal.

The fire within the home's garage eventually spread into the attic which traveled to a neighbor's home, according to firefighters. As a result, the neighbor's home suffered from major heat damage.

No injuries have been reported at this time

The cause of the fire is under investigation.