6 friends from Chesapeake split $1 million Virginia Lottery prize after winning New Year's Millionaire Raffle

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - "We cannot eat! We cannot sleep!"

That's what Mildred Rubio told the Virginia Lottery after she and five of her long-time friends redeemed their winning Virginia's New Year's Millionaire Raffle ticket.

Rubio and her friends Evamae Orquiza, Agnes Smith, Rosita Strome, Cristy Bruemmer and Maria Edmonds bought their ticket together as a group at the Cedar Mart, located at 1229 Cedar Road in Chesapeake. That ticket ended up being one of four winning tickets in the New Year's Day drawing, netting the women the $1 million top prize.

The "Lucky 6" plan to split their winnings, the Virginia Lottery said.

The other three top prize-winning tickets were purchased in Alexandria, Stuarts Draft and Virginia Beach.

According to the Virginia Lottery, six tickets won $100,000 each. Those tickets were bought in Winchester, Mattaponi, Hampton, Martinsville, Goode and Henrico. An additional 500 tickets each won $500.