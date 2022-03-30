Watch
6 of 7 counts dropped against Newport News man in 2020 MMMBT shooting incident

Posted at 4:44 PM, Mar 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-30 16:44:39-04

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A Newport News man who was arrested and charged with four counts of attempted murder after a road rage incident in August 2020 now faces sentencing on just one count, after prosecutors moved to withdraw all but one of the charges last week.

At a plea hearing on March 22 in Newport News Circuit Court, prosecutors moved for a nolle prosequi dismissal of six charges 42-year-old Marion O. Washington faced: four counts of attempted second-degree murder and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

At the same hearing, Washington pleaded guilty to one count of malicious shooting at an occupied motor vehicle, a felony which carries a penalty of two to ten years in prison.

Michael Massie, the Portsmouth-based attorney representing Washington, told News 3 that, "The plea represents an accurate account of what actually happened on that date. Mr. Washington never had an intent to kill anyone. It was an unfortunate incident which did not result in any physical injuries."

The Newport News Commonwealth's Attorney's Office declined to comment on the developments when reached by email, citing the pending nature of the case.

Washington remains free on bail awaiting his sentencing hearing, which is currently scheduled for July 8.

