64-year-old Gloucester man charged with breaking & entering, sexual battery: Deputies

GLOUCESTER, Va. — A Gloucester man has been arrested on two counts of misdemeanor sexual battery and felony breaking and entering after a month-long investigation, according to the Mathews County Sheriff's Office.

James Stanley Gwynn, 64, was arrested after multiple complaints from tenants at the apartment complex where he worked as a maintenance worker, according to the sheriff's office. He was reported to have entered apartments illegally, make sexual advances and grope women over the course of several months.

Police say Gwynn was released on a $3,000 secured bond and awaiting a hearing in the Mathews County General District Court.

Anyone with information related to these incidents should contact Investigator Hargis at the Mathews County Sheriff's Office at (804)725-7177.