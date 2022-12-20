68-year-old man charged in Elizabeth City shooting, police say

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A man is facing charges after a shooting early Tuesday morning in Elizabeth City, police said.

At 4 a.m., the Elizabeth City Police Department said officers were called to the 400 block of Kristin Street for a report of a man who had been shot. When officers got to the scene, they found a 47-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to Sentara Hospital Elizabeth City before being flown to Sentara Norfolk General where he was listed in critical condition.

An investigation led authorities to arrest Richard Graham, 68, of Elizabeth City, police said. Graham was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Police said Graham was being held in the Albemarle District Jail on a $25,000 secure bond. He's scheduled to appear in court in Pasquotank County on Dec. 29.