7 children, 2 adults injured in crash involving school bus in Virginia Beach

A crash involving a school bus has left many children and two adults injured.

Virginia Beach Police tweeted Thursday afternoon that they are responding to the crash, which involved a school bus and another vehicle at Indian River & Military Hwy.

VBPD are responding to an accident involving a school bus & another vehicle at Indian River & Military Hwy. 7 children & 2 adults have sustained injuries though none are believed to be life threatening at this time. No further information is available. Please avoid the area. — Virginia Beach Police Department (@VBPD) December 15, 2022

Police report that seven children and two adults have sustained injuries. They are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

Police ask everyone to please avoid the area.

This is a developing story.