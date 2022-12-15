Watch Now
7 children, 2 adults injured in crash involving school bus in Virginia Beach

7 children, 2 adults injured in crash involving school bus in Virginia Beach
Posted at 5:09 PM, Dec 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-15 18:11:06-05

A crash involving a school bus has left many children and two adults injured.

Virginia Beach Police tweeted Thursday afternoon that they are responding to the crash, which involved a school bus and another vehicle at Indian River & Military Hwy.

Police report that seven children and two adults have sustained injuries. They are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

Police ask everyone to please avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

