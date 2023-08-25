7 displaced after large fire in Colington Pointe area of Kill Devil Hills

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — There are seven people displaced after large fire in the Colington Pointe area of Kill Devil Hills.

On Thursday, August 24, just before 4 p.m., fire crews from Colington, Kill Devil Hills and Nags Head fire departments were dispatched to a structure fire in the 100 block of Colington Pointe Drive.

After arriving on the scene, Colington Fire Chief Glenn Rainey reported heavy fire in the end unit of a three story, four-unit townhome.

The incident was upgraded to a second alarm which added Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk and Roanoke Island fire departments, according to the Colington Fire Dept.

Firefighters say they were able to make a quick initial attack as it spread to neighboring units in the structure. Ongoing firefighting efforts stopped the blaze from reaching the opposite end unit and limited damage to one of the middle units, Colington Fire Dept. reported.

Colington Volunteer Fire Department/FACEBOOK

Two of the townhome units suffered major damage, one with moderate and one with very minor damage.

Three of the units were occupied at the time of the fire. Six people were able to safely evacuate the building.

A total of seven were displaced due to the fire, five of which were permanent residents.

Neighbors and the American Red Cross were able to offer assistance to the occupants.

