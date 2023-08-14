Watch Now
News

Actions

Victims identified in Kill Devil Hills fire that killed 3, injured 3

3 dead, 3 injured after massive fire breaks out in Kill Devil Hills home: Officials
Stefan Grimsley/WTKR
3 dead, 3 injured after massive fire breaks out in Kill Devil Hills home: Officials
3 dead, 3 injured after massive fire breaks out in Kill Devil Hills home: Officials
3 dead, 3 injured after massive fire breaks out in Kill Devil Hills home: Officials
3 dead, 3 injured after massive fire breaks out in Kill Devil Hills home: Officials
3 dead, 3 injured after massive fire breaks out in Kill Devil Hills home: Officials
3 dead, 3 injured after massive fire breaks out in Kill Devil Hills home: Officials
Posted at 10:33 AM, Aug 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-14 10:33:15-04

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — The victims of the fire in Kill Devil Hills have been identified.

Colleen Cohan, 64, her husband William Deeg, 68, and Cienna Farr, 13, all died in the fire.

Laura Volk, 48, her daughter Sadie Farr, 16, and Laura's boyfriend David Brewer, 55, were injured in the fire.

Drone video of fire in Kill Devil Hills

News

2 adults, 1 teen killed; massive fire breaks out in Kill Devil Hills home

Madeline Miller
8:55 AM, Aug 11, 2023

All of the victims were from Maryland.

Cienna Farr was also Laura's daughter.

The town says Laura and David are currently being treated in the Burn Unit at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, and are both in stable condition.

Sadie Farr was treated locally at the Outer Banks Hospital and released.

"Many hearts across the Outer Banks and Maryland communities are left to heal following this tragic incident," the town said in a release. "Please continue to keep everyone affected in your thoughts during this difficult time."

On August 11, a massive fire broke out in a Kill Devil Hills home.

The Maryland family was renting the house, and the town of Kill Devil Hills says the fire impacted surrounding homes.

The property was built in 1948, and officials told us the property was required to have smoke alarms but not sprinklers.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV