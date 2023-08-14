Victims identified in Kill Devil Hills fire that killed 3, injured 3

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — The victims of the fire in Kill Devil Hills have been identified.

Colleen Cohan, 64, her husband William Deeg, 68, and Cienna Farr, 13, all died in the fire.

Laura Volk, 48, her daughter Sadie Farr, 16, and Laura's boyfriend David Brewer, 55, were injured in the fire.

All of the victims were from Maryland.

Cienna Farr was also Laura's daughter.

The town says Laura and David are currently being treated in the Burn Unit at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, and are both in stable condition.

Sadie Farr was treated locally at the Outer Banks Hospital and released.

"Many hearts across the Outer Banks and Maryland communities are left to heal following this tragic incident," the town said in a release. "Please continue to keep everyone affected in your thoughts during this difficult time."

On August 11, a massive fire broke out in a Kill Devil Hills home.

The Maryland family was renting the house, and the town of Kill Devil Hills says the fire impacted surrounding homes.

The property was built in 1948, and officials told us the property was required to have smoke alarms but not sprinklers.

