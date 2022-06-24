7-Eleven is offering a $10,000 reward for any information on a fatal double shooting that happened inside one of the chain's Newport News stores on June 15.

Police say the investigation began after crews received a call at 11:46 p.m. about suspicious activity. When officers arrived, NNPD says they found two men dead inside of the business.

The victims were identified as 52-year-old Yorktown man Preyas Patel and 35-year-old Newport News man Logan Edward Thomas. Both victims died before they could be taken to the hospital.

During a press conference, Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said the incident was a suspected robbery. They say a customer walked in and called police when they noticed no one was working.

7-Eleven released the following statement regarding the investigation and reward:

"In reference to the double homicide on June 15, 2022, 7-Eleven Corporation will be offering a $10,000 reward for any tip that leads to an arrest. The reward is separate from Crime Line and in order to receive the reward, it cannot be anonymous. If you have information, call Detective A. Rogers at (757) 928-4219."