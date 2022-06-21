Newport News Police ask public for help identifying suspect in connection to recent homicide, robbery

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police is asking for public assistance in identifying a suspect in connection to a recent homicide and robbery investigation.

The suspect in question can be seen on security camera footage entering a convenience store wearing a black hoodie with a mask over their face and weapon in hand.

The suspect is in connection to a homicide, robbery that took place on Wednesday June 16, 2022 where two men were found inside of a business with gunshot wounds and later pronounced dead on the scene.

Newport News Police Department is asking that anyone who can identify this person or who knows anything about the incident please call Det. Rogers at 757–928–4219. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or online at P3Tips.com.

The investigation is ongoing.