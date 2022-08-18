7 law enforcement officers were shot in 3 weeks in N.C.

NORFOLK, Va - The violence being levied against law enforcement. It’s almost like we’re being targeted.

Sheriff Ray Campbell with the Gates County Sheriff’s Department says he seeing an uptick in violence against law enforcement officers.

"The time and effort we put in protecting, to have somebody turn a gun on us is pretty sad," Campbell said.

Seven law enforcement officers have been shot in the last three weeks. That’s according to the North Carolina Sheriff’s Association.

Just last week in Raleigh, a Sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed. Wake County Sheriff’s Office says it happened on a dark road. Two weeks ago, an officer was shot in Clemmons, North Carolina. The officer is in stable condition and the suspect is dead. In Greensboro, a suspect shot an officer who was attempting to serve a search warrant.

Sheriff Campbell says law enforcement isn’t getting enough support, including in Gates County.

"I have an aging fleet of patrol cars. They are wearing out.

Campbell says his department is in need of 3 new patrol cars. He says money for new patrol cars was not approved by the county.

"When I approached our county manager to voice my concerns with what has just happened. The losing of a vehicle, he actually turned his back at me and wouldn’t listen to what I had to say. That’s what kind of support I have here. Quite frankly, I’m tired of it," Campbell said.

He doesn’t know how long his department can continue

"Next year this time, I don’t know. I can’t tell you, yes we’re going to have a full fleet of vehicles if we don’t start replacing vehicles. I have two openings for deputies. If I were to hire two more, I don’t have a vehicle to issue them," Campbell said.

Citizens voiced their concerns at the county commissioner’s meeting.

"If we got money to spend $200,000 on worthless land, why don’t we have enough money to get the Sheriff some cars," one Gates County resident said.

Gates county has 2 openings for deputy positions and hasn’t received any applications. Several divisions in Hampton roads and North Carolina are facing officer shortages. Campbell says the uptick in officer-involved shootings doesn’t help recruiting efforts.

Sheriff Campbell wrote the following Facebook post on Gates County Sheriff's Facebook page:

"Last week, Deputy Aaron Tyndall, a Caswell County deputy, was shot as he and other deputies encountered a hail of gunfire while attempting to serve a domestic violence protective order. His patrol vehicle is pictured below.

About a week prior to that incident, Sergeant Mathew Fishman, a Wayne County deputy, was shot and killed as he attempted to serve an involuntary commitment order.

Most recently, Deputy Ned Byrd, a Wake County deputy, was gunned downed in what appeared to be an ambush style killing.

All of these incidents have occurred in North Carolina, just in the month of August. While we are seeing a spike in violence towards law enforcement, we’re not seeing a spike in support from elected officials in the form of funding, resources, and personnel. Please reach out to your local and state representatives and let them know that you value our service, and it’s time for them to do the same."

News 3 reached out to law enforcement agencies in North Carolina regarding Sheriff Campbell's statement. Perquimans County Sheriff department responded before or deadline saying "To an extent yes I do as to the funding. The surge in attacks is unfortunate and prayers are with those involved and praying safety for all law enforcement."

News 3's John Cowley contributed to this report

