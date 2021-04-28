7 people arrested for disorderly conduct Tuesday after Elizabeth City protest runs past curfew

ELIZABETH CITY, Va. - The Elizabeth City Police Department arrested seven people for disorderly conduct Tuesday night after a protest went past curfew.

Police arrived at the intersection of Elizabeth Street and Water Street at about 7 p.m., and at 7:22 p.m. began warning protesters about the 8 p.m. curfew over a loudspeaker. At 9 p.m., police announced that anyone who refused to leave the area would be arrested.

According to police, the seven people were arrested at about 9:45 p.m.

Protests have been taking place in Elizabeth City over the past week calling for the release of body camera footage in the death of Andrew Brown Jr. Brown was shot during a traffic stop conducted by the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office.

A judge ruled Wednesday that the footage will not be released for at least 30 days.