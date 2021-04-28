Watch
News

Actions

7 people arrested for disorderly conduct Tuesday after Elizabeth City protest runs past curfew

items.[0].image.alt
Gerry Broome/AP
An Elizabeth City police officer watches people block an intersection after at least one Pasquotank County Sheriff's deputy shot and killed a Black man, Andrew Brown Jr., while executing a search warrant, the sheriff's office said, Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Elizabeth City, N.C. The deputy was wearing an active body camera at the time of the shooting, said Sheriff Tommy Wooten II, who declined to say how many shots the deputy fired or release any other details, citing a pending review by the State Bureau of Investigation. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
North Carolina Deputy Shooting
Posted at 7:22 PM, Apr 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-28 19:22:23-04

ELIZABETH CITY, Va. - The Elizabeth City Police Department arrested seven people for disorderly conduct Tuesday night after a protest went past curfew.

Police arrived at the intersection of Elizabeth Street and Water Street at about 7 p.m., and at 7:22 p.m. began warning protesters about the 8 p.m. curfew over a loudspeaker. At 9 p.m., police announced that anyone who refused to leave the area would be arrested.

According to police, the seven people were arrested at about 9:45 p.m.

Protests have been taking place in Elizabeth City over the past week calling for the release of body camera footage in the death of Andrew Brown Jr. Brown was shot during a traffic stop conducted by the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office.

A judge ruled Wednesday that the footage will not be released for at least 30 days.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Rebound

Help local food banks during this time of extreme need