7-year old Norfolk girl still in critical condition after being hit by car on Church Street

NORFOLK, Va - After more than a month of a grueling recovery, we’re hearing from the mother of a 7-year old, Nazaurya Shead, who was hit by a car on Church Street in Norfolk on October 24th.

The family is spending the holiday season in a way they never imagined.

Nazurya Shead is still recovering at CHKD (Children's Hospital of the King's Daughter) after he she was hit by a car. Her mother, LaQuanda Shead says although she’s making progress she still can’t walk or talk after the crash.

"In October, she was on a breathing tube, and she had a lot of stuff going on. Now, she’s been off the breathing tube for 3 weeks," Shead said.

She has a spine injury, pelvic injury and a brace around her neck.

"She can’t eat on her own. She can’t talk. She does move her legs and left arm. She can’t move her right arm, she has no movement in her right arm," Shead said.

Nazaurya has been in the hospital recovering for more than a month.

"She had to get surgery today to get a feeding tube," Shead said.

Her mother LaQuanda Shead says her daughter showed emotion for the first time since the crash.

"She cried and cried because I think she’s trying to figure out her eye sight. It’s the first time she’s ever cried," Shead said.

She says her daughter won’t be able to spend Christmas or holidays with her family as she continues to recover at CHKD.

"We will be here for 6 months to a year," Shead said.

Shead says she’s thankful for the nurses and staff at CHKD.

"Ms. Amanda is pretty nice. She has defiantly made our stay welcoming. I would like to thank her if I had to thank any nurses on the floor. I want to thank all that care for her," Shead said.

Shead is raising money for her daughter's expensive medical bills, click hereto learn more