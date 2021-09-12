700 lb '9/11 Honor Log' carried to honor first responders

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va - One by one volunteers, fire fighters and members of Virginia’s Task Force 2 and non-profit organization Carry On carried a 700 pound honor log to honor lives lost during the 9/11 attack.

"It was very heavy so we took turns so everybody gets a piece. There are 6 people on it symbolizing the pallbearers, like carrying a coffin," Jeremy Soles said, the co-founder of Carry On.

Approximately thirty volunteers carried the 700 pound log for more than two hours from 40th street to 35th street in Virginia Beach.

"It’s 22 inches in diameter to represent the 22 suicide veterans and suicides a day. Its 7 feet in length symbolizing a casket," Kenneth Pravetc said, deputy chief of Virginia Beach Fire department.

Volunteers all taking turns to carry the 700 pound honor log and doing it with a smile! Kenneth Pravetc with the Virginia Beach fire department hopes people take a chance to reflect during the 20th 9/11 anniversary.

"Everybody taking a minute to pause and remembering the people that were lost that day and thinking how much the country has changed since then," Pravetc said.

During this year’s second annual honor carry event, non-profit organization Carry-On partnered with the Virginia Beach Fire department and Virginia’s Task Force 2.

"Our goal is to put a honor log in each state representing and honoring the fallen law enforcement, military, fire and rescue," Soles said.

