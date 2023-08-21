71-year-old dies in Isle of Wight motorcycle, vehicle crash

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash that happened on Central Hill Road just before 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Troopers say a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling eastbound and a 2014 Jeep Cherokee was traveling westbound on Central Hill Road.

As both vehicles approached a curve, they sideswiped each other along the centerline, according to state police.

The impact then caused the motorcycle to run off the left side of the road and strike a utility pole, troopers said.

The motorcyclist, Richard Wells, 71, of Windsor, was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene. State police say he was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the Jeep was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

