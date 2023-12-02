Watch Now
72-year-old woman dies in 3 vehicle crash on Interstate 64

WTVR
Posted at 3:12 PM, Dec 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-02 15:12:02-05

YORK COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating a three-vehicle fatal crash in York County that happened on Friday evening.

It happened at approximately 8:03 p.m. on Interstate 64 at the 243 mile marker exit.

Preliminary investigations revealed the driver of a 2009 Honda Civic, Carol E. Mitchell, 72, was traveling westbound on Interstate 64 when she attempted to make a lane change. Mitchell sideswiped a 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander, causing the outlander to run off the roadway before striking a guardrail.

Mitchell's Honda came to a rest in the center lane of the interstate before being struck from behind by a 2006 Buick Lacrosse.

Mitchell was transported to a hospital, where she later died of her injuries.

The driver of the Mitsubishi, Kierra Marie Murray, 33, and her front seat passenger were also taken to hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Buick, Cody Ryan Butschillinger, 30, did not suffer any injuries.

It was determined alcohol and speed were not contributing factors to the crash.

