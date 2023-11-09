73-year-old woman dies in crash on I-95 in Sussex: Virginia State Police

SUSSEX CO., Va. — Virginia State Police say that a 73-year-old woman has died after a single car crash on Interstate 95.

Around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, VSP investigated the crash on 1-95 south of Route 645/Green Church Road, according to a recent release.

Troopers found that Kathleen Bosler of Glen Rock New Jersey had crashed a 2014 Honda Accord, according to the release from VSP. Bosler was going southbound on I-95 when she lost control of her vehicle, ran off the road and hit a tree.

VSP says that she was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and she died on impact.

Troopers say her Bosler's next of kin have been notified.