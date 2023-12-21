76-year-old woman dies after car crash on E. Rochambeau in York Co.: VSP

YORK CO., VA. — A two vehicle crash resulted in a death on Wednesday.

Around noon, state police went to East Rochambeau, west of Route 143, where a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox SUV had hit a 2020 Toyota Camry, according to VSP.

Virginia State Police

Deputies say that 76-year-old Christine Trena Meeske was driving the Chevrolet east on Rochambeau at "a high rate of speed" when she hit the Toyota also going east.

Meeske lost control of the car after making contact and ran off the roadway into a ditch, hitting a culvert, flipping the SUV and trapping the occupants of the car, according to VSP.

Meeska died on impact, according to VSP. Her husband, who was also in the car, was flown to VCU, Richmond.

The Toyota's driver had non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies say that Meeska was not wearing her seatbelt during the crash and that there is no indication that alcohol was a contributing factor.