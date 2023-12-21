Gang-related homicide in York County taken up by federal prosecutors

YORKTOWN, Va. — Federal prosecutors are taking over the cases of five people accused in the killing of a woman in Yorktown.

In the early hours of May 6, 2023 joggers found the body of 25-year-old Tyosha Tanique Mitchell on the side of Old Williamsburg Road near Daniel's Drive, according to York County Police.

In relation to the crime, officers arrested Hezekiah Carney, Acacia Jackson, and Jamica Langley on May 9, and arrested Jayquan Jones on May 11. Donnisha Goodman turned herself in on June 22.

News York court drops charges against 5 gang members accused of killing woman in May Web Staff

Law enforcement believed the individuals kidnapped Mitchell from her home in Richmond and brought her to the location where they shot her multiple times and killed her. Investigators found 14 shell casings nearby. They suspect the reason for the killing was because Mitchell had tried to leave a gang.

The group was facing felony charges in York County until prosecutors dropped the charges earlier this month. The charges were dropped, according to York County Sheriff Ron Montgomery, to allow federal prosecutors to take up the cases.

Sheriff Montgomery announced the move Wednesday.

"A lot of times these gangs, the territories that they're involved with, can cross state lines and can be rather large," said Sheriff Montgomery. "So putting together all of our resources like that makes for a much more successful prosecution and safer community."

He added that Mitchell's family supports the move.

"I believe the immediate response was fear that this case was not going to be prosecuted," Sheriff Montgomery told reporters. "And I want everyone to know that that was never the case."

News Final of 10 gang members sentenced for nearly killing Norfolk mother Ellen Ice

He explained none of the individuals are being released.

"I can tell you this, and I have said this early on, if you come to York County, Virginia and commit this type of crime you're going to be arrested and prosecuted," said Sheriff Montgomery.

Now, he explained, Goodman and Jackson have been indicted federally for kidnapping resulting in death, Jones and Carney are in federal custody on other charges, and Langley is going back to Richmond where she'll serve time on a homicide conviction for a 2020 killing.

If convicted on the federal offenses, the group members could see life in prison without parole.