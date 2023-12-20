Watch Now
Charges dropped against 5 gang members accused of killing woman found on Williamsburg Rd. in May

York-Poquoson County Sheriff's Office
The York-Poquoson County Sheriff's Office investigates after a woman's body was found on Old Williamsburg Road in Yorktown on May 6, 2023.
Posted at 9:44 PM, Dec 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-19 21:44:28-05

YORK CO., Va. — Second degree murder charges against five gang members accused of killing a a woman who was found dead in Yorktown earlier this year have been dropped.

Tyosha Mitchell's body was discovered on Old Williamsburg Road by joggers on May 6, according to police.

Police say Mitchell, 25, was forcibly kidnapped in Richmond and shot to death. Authorities also say that she was trying to leave the gang.

On May 9, police arrested Hezekiah Carney of Norfolk, Acacia Jackson of Norfolk and Jamica Langley in Portsmouth, according to York-Poquoson Sheriff Ron Montgomery. He said the office believes the three are members of the Mad Stone Bloods gang in Norfolk.

Jayquan Jones was taken into custody on May 11 and Donnisha Goodman turned herself into custody on June 22, according to the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office. They were also affiliated with the Mad Stone Bloods.

All five people arrested were charged with second degree murder and conspiracy to commit second degree murder.

Langley's charges were dropped on Dec. 12, the rest of the charges for the other four members were dropped by a York General District Court on Dec. 19.

