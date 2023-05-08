Police release vehicle description related to woman found dead on Old Williamsburg Rd

YORK COUNTY, Va. — Around 6:30 a.m. Saturday, a jogger saw the body of a woman in the area between Riverwalk Townhouses and the Colonial Parkway Entrance and called 911, according to police.

The York County Sheriff's Office has released the description of a vehicle they believe could be connected to the woman's death.

The sheriff's office says the vehicle is a dark-colored Hyundai Sonata between the years 2012 to 2016. They are asking that anyone in the area of the 2700 block of Bethel Street in Richmond between the hours of 12:30 a.m. to 5 a.m. or Old Williamsburg Road between the hours of 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Saturday to check their home video systems to look for a car matching the description.

If you have video of a car matching the description and time frame, the sheriff's office says you can call the tip line at (757) 890-4999 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Sunday afternoon, deputies identified the victim as 25-year-old Tyosha Mitchell of Richmond.

It appears Mitchell was forcibly taken from Richmond early Saturday morning, and died at the scene as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.

