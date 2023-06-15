5th arrest made in connection to fatal shooting of Richmond woman

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A fifth person has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a Richmond woman whose body was found in the Yorktown area last month, authorities say.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office said Donnisha Goodman was taken into custody in Portsmouth after turning herself in on Monday, June 12.

Authorities have been working on the case since they found the body of 25-year-old Tyosha Mitchell along Old Williamsburg Road on May 6.

Early in the investigation, authorities say they determined that Mitchell was shot to death and began working to identify suspects. They also said she seemed to have been forcibly taken from Richmond before she was fatally shot.

The first three arrests were made on May 9. Hezekiah Carney of Norfolk, Acacia Jackson of Norfolk and Jamica Langley of Richmond were all arrested in Portsmouth, according to York-Poquoson Sheriff Ron Montgomery. He said the office believes the three are members of the Mad Stone Bloods gang in Norfolk, and indicated that Mitchell’s death may be gang-related.

The fourth arrest happened a couple of days later on May 11 when Jayquan Jones was taken into custody in Richmond. It’s currently unclear if Jones and Goodman are affiliated with the Mad Stone Bloods gang.

The five are all charged with second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit a felony.

The sheriff's office says the case is still active, and they're not looking for other suspects at this time.

Stay with News 3 for updates