4th arrest made in connection to fatal shooting of Richmond woman

YORKTOWN, Va. — A fourth person has been arrested in connection to the shooting of a Richmond woman whose body was found in the Yorktown area, according to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say they found the woman, 25-year-old Tyosha Mitchell, on May 6. Her body was found on the side of Old Williamsburg Road. They determined that she was shot to death and began looking for suspects.

The most recent arrest in the case occurred on the night of Thursday, May 11, when authorities took 20-year-old Jayquan Jones into custody in Richmond. Police say he’s currently incarcerated in the Richmond City Jail.

Three prior arrests were made in connection to Mitchell’s death. On Wednesday, May 10, the following people were arrested in Portsmouth, according to the sheriff’s office: 24-year-old Hezekiah Janile Carney of Norfolk, 18-year-old Acacia Jackson of Norfolk, and 24-year old Jamica Danielle Langley of Richmond.

All four face the following charges, according to police: second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit a felony.

The sheriff’s office says since Mitchell’s body was found, personnel have been working around the clock to identify and arrest suspects. Authorities say the murder is gang-related, and confirmed that Carney, Jackson and Langley belong to the Norfolk-based Mad Stone Bloods gang. It is currently unclear if Jones is also affiliated with the gang.

Authorities say evidence is still being gathered, and more arrests are possible.

