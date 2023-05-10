Watch Now
3 arrested in Portsmouth after woman found dead alongside Yorktown road: Sheriff

York-Poquoson County Sheriff's Office
The York-Poquoson County Sheriff's Office investigates after a woman's body was found alongside Old Williamsburg Road in the Yorktown area on May 6, 2023.
Posted at 7:47 PM, May 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-10 19:47:34-04

YORKTOWN, Va. — Three people, including two from Norfolk, have been charged after a Richmond woman was found dead in the Yorktown area last weekend.

3 arrested after woman found dead alongside Yorktown road

In the early morning hours of May 6, the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office said a jogger found the body of Tyosha Tanique Mitchell, 25, on the side of Old Williamsburg Road.

Authorities said Mitchell had multiple gunshot wounds, and 14 shell casings are found in the area. A witness said they had heard gunshots earlier in the morning.

York-Poquoson Sheriff Ron Montgomery

On Wednesday, Sheriff Ron Montgomery announced Hezekiah Janile Carney, 24, of Norfolk; Acacia Jackson, 18, of Norfolk; and Jamica Danielle Langley, 24, of Richmond. They were arrested Tuesday in Portsmouth.

The sheriff's office said it appears the suspects that reside in Norfolk brought her to the area.

Montgomery said the sheriff's office believes they all belong to the Mad Stone Bloods gang out of Norfolk.

All three suspects are at the Portsmouth City Jail, and the sheriff said they'll eventually be returned to the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail in York County.

