3 arrested in Portsmouth after woman found dead alongside Yorktown road: Sheriff

YORKTOWN, Va. — Three people, including two from Norfolk, have been charged after a Richmond woman was found dead in the Yorktown area last weekend.

In the early morning hours of May 6, the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office said a jogger found the body of Tyosha Tanique Mitchell, 25, on the side of Old Williamsburg Road.

Authorities said Mitchell had multiple gunshot wounds, and 14 shell casings are found in the area. A witness said they had heard gunshots earlier in the morning.

On Wednesday, Sheriff Ron Montgomery announced Hezekiah Janile Carney, 24, of Norfolk; Acacia Jackson, 18, of Norfolk; and Jamica Danielle Langley, 24, of Richmond. They were arrested Tuesday in Portsmouth.

The sheriff's office said it appears the suspects that reside in Norfolk brought her to the area.

Montgomery said the sheriff's office believes they all belong to the Mad Stone Bloods gang out of Norfolk.

All three suspects are at the Portsmouth City Jail, and the sheriff said they'll eventually be returned to the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail in York County.