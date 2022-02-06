8 adults, 3 children displaced after early morning duplex fire in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. - Eight adults and three children were displaced from their homes after an early Sunday morning fire at a duplex in Suffolk.

According to Suffolk Fire & Rescue, the department received a call for the fire at 1:21 a.m., and units arrived at the scene in the 300 block of Hill Street five minutes later.

First-arriving crews found a two-story duplex with active fire in the walls on the first floor. The home sustained minor smoke and fire damage to the first floor.

No injuries were reported to firefighters or civilians.

The fire's cause is currently being investigated by the Fire Marshal's Office.

This is a developing story.