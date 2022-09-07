Watch Now
News

Actions

8 families displaced after fire at Chesapeake apartment complex

MicrosoftTeams-image (19).png
News 3
MicrosoftTeams-image (19).png
MicrosoftTeams-image (20).png
Posted at 5:06 PM, Sep 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-07 17:06:05-04

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Eight families have been displaced after a fire at an apartment complex in the Deep Creek section of Chesapeake.

Crews responded to the 900 block of Lake Village Drive around 3:18 p.m.

They arrived at the scene at 3:23 p.m., and the fire was under control at 3:37 p.m.

The fire caused serious damage resulting in eight apartments being condemned. Eight families (14 adults and 4 children, including a baby) are now displaced.

News 3 is currently on the scene working to learn more.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

download (4).png

News 3 Everyday Hero

Vote Now: Everyday Hero Humanitarian Award!