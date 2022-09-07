8 families displaced after fire at Chesapeake apartment complex

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Eight families have been displaced after a fire at an apartment complex in the Deep Creek section of Chesapeake.

Crews responded to the 900 block of Lake Village Drive around 3:18 p.m.

They arrived at the scene at 3:23 p.m., and the fire was under control at 3:37 p.m.

The fire caused serious damage resulting in eight apartments being condemned. Eight families (14 adults and 4 children, including a baby) are now displaced.

News 3 is currently on the scene working to learn more.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

