Watch
News

Actions

8 units damaged in Ocean View fire

items.[0].image.alt
Erin Miller
thumbnail_Image (1).jpg
thumbnail_Image.jpg
Posted at 11:03 AM, Aug 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-15 11:17:24-04

NORFOLK, Va. - People living in eight units of a Norfolk apartment complex were displaced after a Sunday morning fire.

According to Norfolk Fire-Rescue, the call for the fire came in around 8 a.m., and crews were dispatched to the 800 block of Little Bay Avenue in Ocean View. When they arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the structure, and reported flames coming from the roof.

No injuries were reported.

Fire officials say the fire started on the first floor, and the fire's cause is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections