8-year-old dies after climbing out car window: Hampton Police

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton police are investigating the death of an 8-year-old.

Around 4:52 p.m. on Oct. 3, Public Safety Communications got a call about a "possible traffic accident" on the 200 block of Golden Gate Drive, according to HPD. Arriving officers found am 8-year-old boy unresponsive on the road.

Police say they transported the boy to a local hospital on the Nightingale Regional Air Ambulance to be treated for life threatening injuries.

The boy died on Oct. 4, according to the HPD.

A preliminary investigation found that the boy was riding in a car driven by and 18-year-old Newport News woman, according to HPD. During the drive, police say the boy climbed our the window of the car and onto the roof, then fell off.

An HPD press releases says that members of the Hampton Police Accident Reconstruction Team are investigating the incident.