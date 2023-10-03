8-year-old dies after hit & run on Battlefield Blvd.: Chesapeake police

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police say an 8-year-old boy is dead after a hit and run vehicle crash in the 1700 block of Battlefield Boulevard South on Tuesday.

Around 4:15 p.m., Chesapeake police responded to the scene in reference to an injured pedestrian.

When officers arrived, they found the 8-year-old boy had be struck by a vehicle.

Police say he was transported to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene prior to police arrival, according to officers.

The Chesapeake Police Crash Investigation Team and Detectives responded to the scene to conduct the investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Stay with News 3 for updates.