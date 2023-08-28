Watch Now
80 members of Virginia Task Force 2 deploying to Florida ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia

Posted at 4:55 PM, Aug 28, 2023
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Eighty members of Virginia Task Force 2 were activated as a Type 1 Task Force in response to Tropical Storm Idalia on Monday.

The team will depart from the Harry E. Diezel Training Center in Virginia Beach at 10 p.m. on Monday.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department says an additional 14 members will support the Incident Support Team.

The Task Force will stage in Orlando until they receive further direction from FEMA.

The fire department says the team will assist local agencies with requests for assistance as needed.

Tropical Storm Idalia is forecast to intensify to a hurricane Monday.

The National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane warning for Florida's Gulf Coast from the Middle of Longboat Key northward to the Holocene River.

