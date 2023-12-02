Watch Now
84-year-old pedestrian dies after being hit by car on Stone Road on Eastern Shore: Troopers

Posted at 11:11 PM, Dec 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-01 23:11:59-05

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. — An 84-year-old woman died after being hit by a car on Stone Road on the Eastern Shore.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, state police responded to a call about a crash involving a pedestrian, according to VSP.

Troopers say that 21-year-old Kori Javon Brooks Davis, of Cape Charles, was driving a 2005 Volkswagon Jetta when he turned onto Stone Road and hit 84-year-old Priscilla King Richmond in the roadway.

Richmond was med-flown to Norfolk General Hospital where she later died from her injuries, according to VSP.

Troopers say that the state police crash reconstruction team is assisting with the investigation and the Commonwealths Attorney's Office has been told. There are no charges at this time.

