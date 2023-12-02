84-year-old pedestrian dies after being hit by car on Stone Road on Eastern Shore: Troopers

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. — An 84-year-old woman died after being hit by a car on Stone Road on the Eastern Shore.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, state police responded to a call about a crash involving a pedestrian, according to VSP.

Troopers say that 21-year-old Kori Javon Brooks Davis, of Cape Charles, was driving a 2005 Volkswagon Jetta when he turned onto Stone Road and hit 84-year-old Priscilla King Richmond in the roadway.

Virginia Beach Virginia Beach boy, 5, who shot himself pick up gun from couch: Court docs John Hood

Richmond was med-flown to Norfolk General Hospital where she later died from her injuries, according to VSP.

Troopers say that the state police crash reconstruction team is assisting with the investigation and the Commonwealths Attorney's Office has been told. There are no charges at this time.