5-year-old boy who shot himself in Virginia Beach picked up gun off couch: Court docs

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — We’re now learning more about a child neglect case out of Virginia Beach in which a 5-year-old shot himself.

On Nov. 17, the child was admitted to CHKD Norfolk to be treated for a gunshot wound. After investigating, police learned that the boy had shot himself in the 5600 block of Larry Avenue. They also arrested a 72-year-old man, Richard Bauserman.

According to court documents recently obtained by News 3, when speaking to police, Bauserman said that the boy's father handed him a gun that he had put down on their couch. Once it was on the couch, the boy touched the gun, resulting in it going off, the documents state.

The bullet hit the boy in the leg, according to the documents.

Bauserman is charged with felony child neglect. He's due in court on Dec. 7.

