911 dispatch center phones down in Surry County

Posted at 8:04 PM, May 07, 2023
SURRY CO., Va. — 911 dispatch center phones are down in Surry County as of Sunday afternoon, county officials said.

County officials posted the notice on social media around 6 p.m. Sunday.

If you have an emergency, Surry County officials are asking you to call either (757) 603-2549 or (757) 603-2305.

Also, Surry County officials said if someone does still happen to dial 911, the call will be forwarded to Sussex County dispatch.

There's currently no timetable on when the Surry County 911 dispatch center phones will be restored.

