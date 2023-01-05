'A British Invasion' film series coming to Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts

SUFFOLK, Va. — Join Suffolk Tourism, in partnership with the Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts, as they proudly present A British Invasion at the Center, a series of three popular films featuring British characters and themes.

Thursday, January 12: Downton Abbey – A New Era (PG)

Part of the sprawling Crawley family goes on a grand journey to the South of France to uncover the mystery of the dowager countess’s newly inherited villa, while the rest of the family contends with the arrival of motion pictures at the Abbey. The cast includes Hugh Bonneville, Maggie Smith, Michelle Dockery, Jim Carter, and Elizabeth McGovern.

Thursday, February 9: Rocketman (R)

Set to his most beloved songs, this epic musical tells the story of a young Reginald Dwight’s fantastical transformation to Elton John. Collaboration with singer-songwriter Bernie Taupin catapults Elton to international superstar, becoming one of the most iconic figures in pop history.

Thursday, March 16: Bohemian Rhapsody (PG-13)

This is the foot-stomping story that traces the meteoric rise of the legendary British rock band, Queen, and lead singer Freddie Mercury, who defied stereotypes and shattered convention to become one of the most beloved entertainers in history.

Show time is 7 p.m. on designated dates and admission is $2 per person.

For tickets, contact the Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts.