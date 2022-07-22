A look at some of the hottest and coldest jobs in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – With the intense heat affecting Hampton Roads, we set out to highlight some of the hottest and coolest jobs in the area.

The area has been under a heat advisory and News 3 Meteorologists warn that we’ll have more extreme heat this weekend, with temperatures possibly reaching 100 degrees or more, with heat index values between 105 and 115 degrees.

Some of the hottest jobs suggested include roofers, construction workers, landscapers, firefighters, shipyard workers, welders, lifeguards, auto mechanics, warehouse workers, even the Colonial Reenactors in Williamsburg.

As for coldest, some may be those who stock freezers and deliver ice, as well as ice cream shop workers.

Several roofing companies tell us they did not have workers out Friday and one even said they start as early as 5am to beat the heat.

News 3 is also talking with the owner of a local clinic that offers cryotherapy. Sometimes known as cold therapy, it uses low temperatures in an effort to relieve muscle pain and swelling.

This story will be updated as we learn more.