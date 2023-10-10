Watch Now
News

Actions

A seriously uplifting event, the Bra-ha-ha Awards Show and Auction

Jen Lewis had the difficult task of judging the 151 entries
Bra-ha-ha
Bra-ha-ha
Bra-ha-ha
Bra-ha-ha
Posted at 6:46 PM, Oct 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-10 18:46:05-04

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — News 3's Jen Lewis served as a judge again this year for the Bra-ha-ha Awards Show and Auction. There were 151 bras entered into the competition in categories like Most Inspirational, Most Creative, and Best Overall.

The event serves as a tribute to those affected by breast cancer and all the funds raised go toward improving breast healthcare in Hampton Roads and providing free mammograms to the area's uninsured and under-insured.

The Bra-ha-ha Awards Show and Auction is this Friday evening, October 13, at the Delta Hotels by Marriott in Chesapeake. A limited number of tickets are still available at this link.

The bras will also be on display at Center Court in Lynnhaven Mall in Virginia Beach October 16 - 31, with a survivors breakfast planned for October 28. The breakfast is free of charge, but registration is required at this link.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV