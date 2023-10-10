A seriously uplifting event, the Bra-ha-ha Awards Show and Auction

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — News 3's Jen Lewis served as a judge again this year for the Bra-ha-ha Awards Show and Auction. There were 151 bras entered into the competition in categories like Most Inspirational, Most Creative, and Best Overall.

The event serves as a tribute to those affected by breast cancer and all the funds raised go toward improving breast healthcare in Hampton Roads and providing free mammograms to the area's uninsured and under-insured.

The Bra-ha-ha Awards Show and Auction is this Friday evening, October 13, at the Delta Hotels by Marriott in Chesapeake. A limited number of tickets are still available at this link.

The bras will also be on display at Center Court in Lynnhaven Mall in Virginia Beach October 16 - 31, with a survivors breakfast planned for October 28. The breakfast is free of charge, but registration is required at this link.