A Virginia-based disaster relief organization is supplying water to Jackson, Mississippi

PORTSMOUTH, Va — The Mercy Chefs, a Virginia-based disaster relief organization are responding to the water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi.

“Jackson residents are dealing with an emergency – they’re describing this as living in a nightmare with no clean water to cook or brush their teeth,” said Gary LeBlanc, founder and CEO of Mercy Chefs.

The organization is sending 18 pallets of bottled water and a mobile water purification unit that produces 300 gallons of clean water per hour to help assist residents in the community and address the urgent need for more drinkable water.

The team will deliver bottled water and a water purification unit to Jackson from a Mercy Chefs warehouse in Tanner, Alabama.

Supplies will be distributed through church partners. They will not be serving meals during this deployment but they will address the specific need for water the community is facing.

“We feel incredibly blessed that we’re able to provide resources and will do whatever we can to provide residents with support,” said LeBlanc.

