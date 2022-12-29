AAA Tidewater Va. gives winter driving tips as one-year anniversary of I-95 backup approaches

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — AAA Tidewater Virginia is reminding motorists to use safe driving practices, which includes keeping an emergency winter driving kit in your vehicle.

The reminder comes as we approach the one-year anniversary of the backup on I-95. Holly Dalby, AAA Tidewater director of public relations, stressed the importance of having a driving kit on hand, especially in snowy and icy conditions.

“Winter driving kits can be a life saver in situations where you are stuck on the road for long periods of time,” said Dalby. “The I-95 backup last year specifically underscores just how important these kits can be in an emergency.”

AAA compiled a list of necessities to help you if you experience an emergency while driving in the winter.

