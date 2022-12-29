Watch Now
News

Actions

AAA Tidewater Va. gives winter driving tips as one-year anniversary of I-95 backup approaches

AAA.jpg
AAA Tidewater Virginia
AAA.jpg
Posted at 12:26 PM, Dec 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-29 12:26:22-05

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — AAA Tidewater Virginia is reminding motorists to use safe driving practices, which includes keeping an emergency winter driving kit in your vehicle.

The reminder comes as we approach the one-year anniversary of the backup on I-95. Holly Dalby, AAA Tidewater director of public relations, stressed the importance of having a driving kit on hand, especially in snowy and icy conditions.

“Winter driving kits can be a life saver in situations where you are stuck on the road for long periods of time,” said Dalby. “The I-95 backup last year specifically underscores just how important these kits can be in an emergency.”

AAA compiled a list of necessities to help you if you experience an emergency while driving in the winter.

AAA winter driving kit

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV