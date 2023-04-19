AAA warning about dangers of driving high ahead of 4/20

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — AAA says they want to remind motorists about the dangers of getting behind the wheel after using cannabis.

"With the legalization of recreational cannabis use in 2021, it is important that motorists know how consuming cannabis can affect their driving," said Holly Dalby, AAA Tidewater director of public affairs. "The bottom line is if you feel different — you drive different."

AAA says using cannabis can affect your driving by having difficulty maintaining attention, slower reaction times, staying in your traffic lane, judging distances, slowing decision-making processes, reducing peripheral vision and reducing coordination.

AAA wants everyone to remember it's illegal for anyone to consume cannabis in a moving vehicle, whether they're a driver or passenger, as well as possessing an open container of cannabis of any kind in the vehicle.

