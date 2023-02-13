Abby Zwerner, teacher shot by Newport News first-grade student, reacts to receiving grant

Abby Zwerner, the Richneck Elementary School teacher who was shot by her 6-year-old student, has reacted to a grant that she was recently awarded.

The grant is funded by The Uvalde Foundation for Kids, a nonprofit that aims to end school violence “one life at a time.”

The foundation initially gave Richneck Elementary School oversight of the grant awarded to Zwerner. However, the foundation has since said they will work directly with Zwerner's lawyer, Diane Toscano, instead of the school.

Newport News Public Schools said the following about the foundation’s decision to change the grant's oversight responsibilities from the school to Toscano:

“Newport News Public Schools is grateful for the support received from the Uvalde Foundation for Kids following the tragic incident at Richneck Elementary School last month. NNPS is appreciative the foundation will work directly with Ms. Zwerner to implement and manage the Hero Grant award.”

Toscano shared Abby’s reaction to receiving the grant:

“Abby and her family have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from students, parents, and fellow teachers in Newport News and from educators and organizations around the country. Thank you all!”

Last month, Toscano announced that she is filing a lawsuit against Newport News Public School on Zwerner’s behalf.

Stay with News 3 for updates on Zwerner's condition and the impending lawsuit against NNPS.