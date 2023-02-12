Uvalde Foundation for Kids pulls 'hero' grant from Richneck Elem.; Lawyer to oversee grant instead

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Uvalde Foundation for Kids, a non-profit organization, has announced that "due to developing circumstances" at Richneck Elementary School, it is cancelling the school's oversight of a "Hero" grant for Abby Zwerner, the teacher that was shot by a student on Jan. 6.

The foundation said that, instead, it will be working directly with Zwerner and her lawyer to oversee the grant.

Foundation created after Uvalde shooting partners with Newport News schools

According to the foundation, which has been coordinating additional support and resources for students and staff since the incident, "recent events at the school" led to the determination that the oversight and responsibility of the grant program was no longer appropriate for the school itself.

The grant, which includes a financial stipend for student use, is awarded annually to teachers from across the nation.

The first grant will be presented to Zwerner this spring.

