Ability Center of Virginia holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for its greeting card store

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – An art program that caters to adults with disabilities now has a shop that’s open to the public.

On Wednesday, the Ability Center of Virginia, a nonprofit organization serving individuals with disabilities, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house for its ArtWorks retail store.

The ArtWorks program offers an opportunity for these men and women to create and sell original greeting cards.

“We get to spread the joy out in our community and to the world,” said Cathy Scarborough, the program manager for ArtWorks. “We have a good time, but we work hard. We put our abilities to work.”

Maddy Beardsley discovered the Ability Center over the summer.

“I love it,” Beardsley exclaimed. When asked what she loves about the center, she replied, “Being able to make new friends and be myself.”

ACVA provides daily programming, but the cards are made on Wednesdays.

The store is located at 5825 Arrowhead Drive in Virginia Beach and will be open Wednesdays from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. and by appointment.

The handmade greeting cards are also sold in a number of retail stores throughout Hampton Roads, including the following:

Cottage LunaSea

The Royal Chocolate

Lewis Accounting and Tax Services

Sugar Plum Bakery

Hickory Trading Post

Read Books at the Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art

Michelle Prendergast, executive director for the Ability Center of Virginia, says ArtWorks' cardmakers can also customize orders to include designs such as company logos.

For more information, click here.