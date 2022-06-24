WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - After the Supreme Court of the United States overturned Roe v. Wade Friday, the landmark ruling that made abortion legal nationwide, advocates in Williamsburg will gather in solidarity with those fighting for reproduction rights.

According to Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia, there will be a candlelight vigil at the Williamsburg-James City County Courthouse, located at 5201 Monticello Avenue, at 6 p.m.

Virginia, tonight we gather in solidarity.

See you soon. 🕯💕 pic.twitter.com/46svx7bCHz — Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia (@PPAVirginia) June 24, 2022

SCOTUS's ruling will send the issue back to individual states. In Virginia, abortion is legal through the second trimester of pregnancy, although the law does allow an abortion in the third trimester if a mother's life is at risk.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican, describes himself as a pro-life governor. In a statement following the ruling, he vowed to work with the General Assembly to "find areas where we can agree and chart the most successful path forward."

He's voiced support for placing restrictions on abortion when a fetus begins to feel pain in the womb, which some have described as about 20 weeks into pregnancy. According to Youngkin's office, the governor plans to seek a 15-week abortion ban in the Commonwealth.

News 3 reporter Kelsey Jones will be at the vigil in Williamsburg.

We'll have more on this event later tonight.