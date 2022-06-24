Watch Now
News

Actions

Abortion rights advocates in Williamsburg to gather in solidarity after SCOTUS overturns Roe v. Wade

Supreme Court
Jose Luis Magana/AP
Abortion rights activists protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court, Wednesday, May 11, 2022 in Washington. A draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a Politico report. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Supreme Court
Posted at 4:24 PM, Jun 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-24 16:24:43-04

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - After the Supreme Court of the United States overturned Roe v. Wade Friday, the landmark ruling that made abortion legal nationwide, advocates in Williamsburg will gather in solidarity with those fighting for reproduction rights.

According to Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia, there will be a candlelight vigil at the Williamsburg-James City County Courthouse, located at 5201 Monticello Avenue, at 6 p.m.

SCOTUS's ruling will send the issue back to individual states. In Virginia, abortion is legal through the second trimester of pregnancy, although the law does allow an abortion in the third trimester if a mother's life is at risk.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican, describes himself as a pro-life governor. In a statement following the ruling, he vowed to work with the General Assembly to "find areas where we can agree and chart the most successful path forward."

He's voiced support for placing restrictions on abortion when a fetus begins to feel pain in the womb, which some have described as about 20 weeks into pregnancy. According to Youngkin's office, the governor plans to seek a 15-week abortion ban in the Commonwealth.

Related: What the Roe ruling means for Virginia

News 3 reporter Kelsey Jones will be at the vigil in Williamsburg.

We'll have more on this event later tonight.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo